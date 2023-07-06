LHS grad becomes Jenifer’s principal

Aaron DeLane will be the new principal at Jenifer Middle School starting this coming school year.
DeLane has served as an assistant principal at the elementary level and has taught elementary, middle and high school. He has spent the majority of his 20 years in education internationally in Kuwait, China, Germany and India, according to a news release from the Lewiston School District.
DeLane graduated from Lewiston High School in 1997 and Lewis-Clark State College in 2003 with a bachelor’s degree in history and political science. After moving overseas he finished a master’s in education and leadership from the College of New Jersey, according to the new release.
DeLane will be returning to Lewiston with his wife and two sons and is “eager to reconnect with friends and family in the community and join the rich heritage of the Lewiston School District,” according to the news release.
He is looking forward to working with middle school students and join the staff at Jenifer Middle School “where all the staff are committed to the academic success and well-being of every learner and are guided by an achievement-focused mission,” according to the news release.
DeLane will replace JoAnne Grear, who started her new role this week of director of operations for the school district.
