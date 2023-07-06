LHS grad becomes Jenifer’s principal

Aaron DeLane

Aaron DeLane will be the new principal at Jenifer Middle School starting this coming school year.

DeLane has served as an assistant principal at the elementary level and has taught elementary, middle and high school. He has spent the majority of his 20 years in education internationally in Kuwait, China, Germany and India, according to a news release from the Lewiston School District.

Tags

Recommended for you