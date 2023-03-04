After a lockdown that lasted less than one hour Friday morning, Lewiston High School was determined to be secure by law enforcement officers following a report that shots had been fired.

The incident began at 8:51 a.m. Friday when an unknown caller reported to the Lewiston Police Department they heard shots fired at the high school. When police arrived, the school administration went into emergency protocol and the school was placed on lockdown, according to an email from the Lewiston School District.

