LHS senior wins national award

Lewiston High School has a national champion.
Senior Ryan Click placed first in the digital marketing concepts open event at a Business Professional of America national competition in April at Anaheim, Calif. He was also a finalist in the management, marketing and human resources concepts open event.
The event was livestreamed at bit.ly/3O6cHco. About one hour and 38 minutes into the proceedings came Click’s category of digital marketing concepts, first announcing the third-place winner and then the second. With each ranking revealed, Click thought his chances were decreasing.
Then he was announced as the first-place winner.
The video shows Click excitedly rushing to the podium and hoisting the award over his head and yelling in victory.
“Honestly, it was a surprise and a mixture of pride and a mixture of fear,” Click said, because he was afraid he didn’t do well.
But once his name was called, the fear melted away.
“It was one of the happiest, if not the happiest, moments of my life because I was free from fear. Which is why I had a big reaction,” he said. “I wouldn’t trade that for the world.”
The celebration didn’t stop there. When he returned to LHS the band escorted him through the school playing the fight song.
“It was nice to get the recognition. It was embarrassing, but in a good way,” he said.
He appreciated the fanfare and people joining in his achievement by seeing the value in it. He was also proud to bring back the award to the school.
The event that Click won was the open event, which meant that he was tested on a wide range of subjects in marketing, including theoretical knowledge, applied knowledge and then given a scenario to respond to. All the questions were multiple choice.
Click used multiple resources and strategies to study for the test, and none of them included cramming the night before.
“I don’t think something, like cramming specifically, does good for a person,” he said.
Instead he chose a more clear-headed approach. He went through the marketing curriculum at LHS, and did what all students should be doing — listening to his teachers and advisers.
“(Teachers and advisers) are all a fantastic resource,” Click said.
By paying attention in class and being passionate about the topic he was studying, Click was able to absorb the material as well as getting a broad base of knowledge for the test.
“It’s more about what you don’t know and less about what you are able to learn,” he said.
Knowing the material is one thing, but Click also learned how to take tests.
“It’s something I’ve always been good at,” he said.
By noticing the patterns in the multiple choice questions and being able to eliminate the answers he knew were wrong made taking the test easier. Taking the test at other competitions also helped him know what to expect.
“Of course, I’m not saying don’t study,” Click said. “Studying beforehand is very important to enforce that knowledge to get the victory.”
With those skills, Click was able to move from regionals to state to the nationals in Anaheim. At the national competition there were 6,000 Business Professionals of America members in attendance from all over the country, as well as people from China and U.S. protected territories, like Puerto Rico, Guam and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
“Every level helps you prepare that much more for what’s to come,” Click said.
The group also took advantage of the California sun and tourist opportunities like Disneyland and Universal.
“If there’s one thing they (Californians) do well it’s theme parks,” Click said.
Click started in BPA when he took a social media marketing class from the school adviser, Golden Steele, when he was junior, but didn’t get involved until this year. He credits Steele with his success in the program.
“He has been a great help in my development as an individual and I can’t thank him enough for any of that,” Click said.
For the graduating senior, it was a final goodbye to BPA.
“It was my last attempt and my last hurrah, which I am thankful for,” Click said about winning the award in his last year.
As far as what’s next for the champion after graduation, he plans to work at Schweitzer Engineering Labs for a couple of years and then pursue a degree in finance and minor in accounting at Lewis-Clark State College. However, the “absolute dream” would be to continue his education after LCSC at an Ivy League school.
Click thinks his chances of achieving that are slim, but he did just beat out thousands of others for a top spot on the national stage, proving those goals aren’t impossible.
