Two former Lewiston High School students didn’t have to wait long to make a scientific discovery with their teacher.

Former LHS students, Elizabeth Connerly and Robert Bayless, along with their teacher, Jamie Morton, recently became published authors in a peer-reviewed scientific journal based on their discovery of Idaho’s first known red swamp crayfish. The crayfish was found while participating in a University of Idaho Extension citizens’ science program, according to a news release from the university.