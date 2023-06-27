Liedkie named interim prosecutor

ASOTIN — The Asotin County commissioners appointed Curt Liedkie as the interim prosecutor Monday morning.
Liedkie, 49, has worked in the prosecutor’s office for 23 years. The appointment follows the death of longtime Prosecutor Ben Nichols, who was killed in a motorcycle accident last month.
“I’m humbled to be selected to succeed Mr. Nichols,” Liedkie told the Lewiston Tribune. “I always had hoped to, but obviously, we both anticipated better circumstances.”
Liedkie is a graduate of Clarkston High School, who went on to earn degrees at Lewis-Clark State College and the University of Idaho College of Law. He has experience handling criminal prosecution in misdemeanor, juvenile and felony cases, including serious and violent offenses.
Over the years, he has handled numerous trials, argued cases before the Court of Appeals and Washington Supreme Court, and helped supervise and train 19 deputy prosecutors. His latest role was chief criminal deputy prosecutor.
“We will continue to do our best to serve this community and maintain the highest standards of professionalism that were modeled by Ben and (previous prosecutor) Ray Lutes,” Liedkie said.
The commissioners voted 3-0 in favor of handing the reins to Liedkie, who will have to run for election next year to retain the job.
The other applicant for the interim position was attorney Nick Ward. Officials said they reviewed each application carefully before making their decision.
“I’m confident we’ll have a continuity of services,” Commissioner Brian Shinn said.
In other county business:
The paperwork for a new Asotin County Jail has been signed, and construction is slated to begin July 10. The guaranteed maximum price is $17.5 million, which includes a $417,000 contingency fund, said Commissioner Chuck Whitman.
The new jail, along Sixth Avenue in the Clarkston Heights, will have 124 beds when completed. “This has been a long time coming,” Whitman said.
Alice White, of Clarkston, thanked the board and sheriff for all of their hard work and due diligence on the project. “I’m so glad they’re getting started,” she said.
Carl and Debby Flynn, who live along Asotin Creek Road, asked the commissioners and sheriff’s office to enforce the junk ordinance in their rural neighborhood.
After many years of making complaints about junk piling up on some properties, the Flynns said they’re not getting the help or response they need from the county.
“I’m not getting any action that I want to see,” Carl Flynn said.
Most Asotin Creek residents take pride in their homes, but a few people have caused problems by collecting derelict cars and other debris, they said. One of the most obvious places to see violations is along the first mile of the road, right out of Asotin.
Pat Bogar said she’s lived along Asotin Creek for 42 years, and the junk violations have gotten “worse and worse.” In addition, people appear to be living in campers without running water or sanitation.
“If they’ve got a sewer, I’m a monkey’s uncle,” Bogar said.
Commissioner Chris Seubert said he would talk to the sheriff and code enforcement officer and arrange a meeting with the Flynns to take a look at the issue.
