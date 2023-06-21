An inmate at the Whitman County Jail who was flown to a Spokane hospital last week has died.

Nicholas Bunch, 40, of Garfield, was found unresponsive in his cell by correction officers who were conducting regular rounds the evening of June 12. Officers notified emergency medical services and began to perform life-saving measures, and later took Bunch to the emergency room at Whitman Hospital and Medical Clinics. He was then flown to Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane that night.