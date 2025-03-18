Lights shine on victorious Tiger baseball team

AREA ROUNDUP
JULIAETTA — In the first-ever game played under the lights recently installed at the Kendrick Tigers’ home Heimgartner Field, Morgan Boyer and Maddox Kirkland had four hits apiece to lead the Tigers to an 18-2 season-opening nonleague baseball victory against Garfield-Palouse.
Hudson Kirkland and Nate Kimberling each had three hits for Kendrick, which totaled 18 hits and zero fielding errors. The Tigers’ William Howard, Morgan Boyer and Ralli Roetcisoender combined to hold the visiting Vikings to only two base hits before Kendrick prevailed via mercy rule.
Garfield-Palouse 110 00—2 2 5
Kendrick 374 4—18 18 0
Rowan Edwards, Riley Pfaff (3) and Preston Olson; William Howard, Morgan Boyer (3), Ralli Roetcisoender (5) and Maddox Kirkland. W — Howard; L — Edwards.
Garfield-Palouse hits — Preston Olson, Eldyn Fiscus.
Kendrick hits — Morgan Boyer 4 (2 2B), Maddox Kirkland 4, Hudson Kirkland 3 (2B), Nate Kimberling 3, William Howard 2, Ralli Roetcisoender (2B), Xavier Carpenter.
Pullman 28-19, East Valley 4-1
SPOKANE — The Pullman offense exploded out of the gates to start the season, scoring a total of 47 runs on the day against visiting 2A Greater Spokane League opponent East Valley of Spokane Valley.
The Greyhounds (2-0) won both games of the doubleheader via mercy rule. Pullman’s Will Focht, Adrian Hecker and Will Denney all totaled four hits on the day
The Greyhounds did not go an inning without scoring at least one run.
GAME 1
Pullman 5(11)6 33—28 16 3
East Valley 101 20—4 2 7
Joey Hecker, Carson Forar (3), Brayden Randall (5) and Brayden Randall, James Halverson (5); Nate Long, Preston Paukstis (2), Mason Watt (3) and Colby Bergman. W — Hecker; L — Long.
Pullman hits — Will Focht 3 (2 2B), Adrian Hecker 3 (2B), James Halverson 2 (2B), Vaughn Holstad 2, Brady Coulter 2, Will Denney, Joey Hecker, Carson Forar, Liam Higgins.
East Valley — Nate Long (2B), Vinnie Nadon.
———
GAME 2
Pullman 121 78—19 11 0
East Valley 000 10—1 2 3
Brady Coulter, Adrian Hecker (5) and James Halverson; Colby Bergman, Vinnie Nadon (4) and Dakota Jackson. W — Coulter; L — Bergman.
Pullman hits — Will Denney 3, Cash McCann 2, Brayden Randall 2, Joey Hecker (HR), Will Focht (2B), Vaughn Holstad (2B), Adrian Hecker.
East Valley hits — Colby Bergman 2 (2 2B).
Moscow 16, Orofino 3
MOSCOW — Andrew Hurley drove in five runs on two hits during Moscow’s nonleague win over Orofino.
The Bears scored eight runs in the first inning and seven runs in the second, which put them on course to prevail by mercy rule.
Moscow’s Butch Kiblen pitched three innings, had six strikeouts and only allowed one run to score.
Orofino 100 02—3 2 4
Moscow 871 0x—16 4 2
Aiden Olive, Quinton Naranjo (1), Ethan Gilmore (2) and Hunter Gamble; Butch Kiblen, Keaton Clark (4) and Tyson Izzo. W — Kiblen; L — Olive.
Orofino hits — Quinton Naranjo, Nicholas Bonner.
Moscow hits — Dann Fitt 2 (2B), Andrew Hurley 2 (2B).
Clearwater Valley 17, Nezperce 2
KOOSKIA — The Rams of Kooskia did not go an inning without scoring at least two runs in a Whitepine League victory over visiting Nezperce.
The game ended after only four innings due to the mercy rule.
Josh Gardner earned five RBI, meanwhile Barak Meyer had three RBI. Overall eight seperate players on Clearwater Valley had at least one RBI.
Keezen Grant allowed seven earned runs and Aidan McLeod allowed five earned runs.
Conner Christensen earned the win for the Rams.
Nezperce 200 0— 2 3 6
Clearwater Valley 462 5—17 5 1
Keezen Grant, Aidan McLeod (2), Brennen McLeod (4) and Brennen McLeod, Slater Kuther (4); Lincoln Barger, Conner Christensen (3), Aaron Hicks (4) and Tiago Pickering. W — Christensen; L — Grant.
Nezperce hits — Carter Williams, Kyler Brinkerhoff, Keezen Grant.
Clearwater Valley hits — Jake Fabbi 2, Josh Gardner (2B), Timuni Moses, Barak Meyer.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCERClarkston 3, Rogers 2
The Bantams came back after being down 2-0 at half against visiting Rogers of Spokane to make a winning start to their 2A Greater Spokane League campaign.
Stephen Alfred scored two goals for Clarkston (2-1, 1-0), with one assisted by Kale Ripley and one by Connor Schnatterle.
Following the break, Clarkston scored within five minutes, then added two goals within two minutes of each other 10 minutes before the game finished.
“Resilience and drive,” Clarkston coach Corinthia Richert said. “They latched on to what we said at halftime and dug in and went for it. The whole team really stepped up and showed how resilient we can be.”
Rogers 2 0—2
Clarkston 0 3—3
Rogers — Osvaldo Valdovinos, 35th.
Rogers — Kevin Valdovinos-Osario, 40th.
Clarkston — Stephen Alfred (Kale Ripley), 44th.
Clarkston — Tyler Schnattle, PK, 71th.
Clarkston — Stephen Alfred (Connor Schnatterle), 73th.
Shots — Rogers 6, Clarkston 9. Saves — Rogers: Dante Powell 6; Clarkston: James LeBret 4.
HIGH SCHOOL TRACK AND FIELDPirates prevail at Small School Invite
KAMIAH — The Prairie Pirates of Cottonwood swept to team titles on the boys and girls sides of the Small School Invite meet held at Bob Squires Sports Complex on Saturday.
The Prairie girls had a more dominant victory at 247.5 team points to second-place Grangeville’s 98, with the likes of Kennedy Riener, Mia Anderson and Sydney Shears both winning individual events and helping the Pirates sweep all four relays. Dylan Uhlenkott won three sprints to lead the Pirate boys, who edged out Grangeville 138-134.
BOYS
Team scores — 1. Prairie 138; 2. Grangeville 134; 3. Troy 131; 4. Kamiah 92; 5. Orofino 71; 6. Timberline 49; 7. Clearwater Valley 32; 8. Highland 3.
100 — 1. Dylan Uhlenkott, Pra, 11.45; 2. Jackson Marone, Troy, 11.57; 3. Aydent Arnett, Gra, 11.60.
200 — 1. Uhlenkott, Pra, 23.61; 2. Arnett, Gra, 23.87; 3. Matthew Wemhoff, Pra, 24.23.
400 — 1. Uhlenkott, Pra, 51.81; 2. Wemhoff, Pra, 54.27; 3. Arnett, Gra, 56.39.
800 — 1. Manuel Mendez, Tim, 2:12.94; 2. Jack Engledow, Kam, 2:16.77; 3. Darby Wimer, Kam, 2:21.98.
1,600 — 1. Mendez, Tim, 5:10.12; 2. David Brandt, Gra, 5:21.78; 3. Finn O’Donnell, Kam, 5:38.19.
3,200 — 1. O’Donnell, Kam, 11:30.83; 2. Tevyn Baldus, Gra, 11:33.42; 3. Sivar Galloway, Gra, 12:59.75.
110 hurdles — 1. Hinder Hurst, Troy, 18.46; 2. Jayden Mason, Troy, 19.09; 3. Briggs Rambo, Pra, 20.35.
300 hurdles — 1. Hurst, Troy, 48.67; 2. Mason, Troy, 48.91; 3. Rambo, Pra, 48.93.
400 relay — 1. Troy (Brock Foote, Jack Christensen, Marone, Connor Wilson), 47.88; 2. Kamiah, 49.82; 3. Grangeville, 50.43.
800 relay — 1. Grangeville (Koby Beach, Gavin Blewett, Hollis Elliott, Tate Schumacher), 1:40.79; 2. Kamiah, 1:41.08; 3. Grangeville, 1:48.92.
1,600 relay — 1. Grangeville A (Brandon Gomez, Braden Nunnally, Elliott, Arnett), 3:59.70; 2. Grangeville B, 4:17.74.
3,200 relay — 1. Prairie (Ashton Martin, Nathan Weber, Levi Gehring, Phineas Fitch), 4:07.34; 2. Grangeville, 4:19.99; 3. Kamiah, 4:30.26.
Shot put — 1. Evan Kirkham, Troy, 42-7; 2. Leighton Davis, CV, 59-8; 3. Kaleb Kessinger, Oro, 38-11.
Discus — 1. Leighton Davis, CV, 129-0 1/2; 2. Kirkham, Troy, 120-5 1/2; 3. Nate Forsmann, Pra, 118-11.
Javelin — 1. Kirkham, Troy, 116-2; 2. Wemhoff, Pra, 114-6; 3. Blewett, Gra, 112-0.
High jump — 1. Hyson Scott, CV, 5-8; T2. Brandt, Gra, 5-4; T2. Mason, 5-4.
Pole Vault — 1. Gavin Schoening, Kam, 11-0; 2. Marone, Troy, 10-6; 3. Hurst, Troy, 10-6.
Long jump — 1. Justice Richardson, Tim, 18-10 1/2; 2. Jake Scott, Oro, 17-4 1/2; 3. Ezra Lyons, Oro, 15-9.
Triple jump — 1. Wilson, Troy, 39-0; 2. Richardson, Tim, 38-6; 3. Scott, Oro, 38-6.
GIRLS
Team scores — Prairie 247.5; 2. Grangeville 98; 3. Kamiah 77.5; 4. Timberline 74; 5. Troy 42; 6. Orofino 35; 7. Highland 17; 8. Clearwater Valley 11.
100 — 1. Kennedy Riener, Pra, 13.75; 2. Laney Bovey, High, 14.38; 3. Harlee Harris, Tim, 14.52.
200 — 1. Mia Anderson, Pra, 28.38; 2. Riener, Pra, 29.37; 3. Aubree Geis, Pra, 29.64.
400 — 1. Sydney Shears, Pra, 1:04.16; 2. Geis, Pra, 1:13.13; 3. Ava Lane, Gra, 1:13.20.
800 — 1. Nya Bonner, Tim, 2:43.44; 2. Sitka Harris, Gra, 2:48.78; 3. Faith Cash, Pra, 3:01.85.
1,600 — 1. Bonner, Tim, 6:21.37; 2. Cash, Pra, 7:07.31; 3. Jenna Denuit, Gra, 7:13.26.
3,200 — 1. Elizabeth Walsh, Gra, 15:21.28; 2. Gretchen Fiedler, Troy, 16:07.78.
110 hurdles — 1. Emily Puckett, Kam, 18.16; 2. Lucy Guhin, Gra, 18.87; 3. Callie Remacle, Pra, 19.24.
300 hurdles — 1. Puckett, Kam, 52.86; 2. Sierra Oliver, Pra, 55.42; 3. Guhin, Gra, 56.00.
400 relay — 1. Prairie A (Cash, Avery Riener, Lillian Rehder, Kennedy Riener), 55.18; 2. Prairie C, 58.20; 3. Timberline, 1:00.00.
800 relay — 1. Prairie A (Cash, Geis, Anderson, Shears), 1:51.53; 2. Prairie B, 2:04.71.
1,600 relay — 1. Prairie (Anderson, Reagan Brannan, Geis, Shears), 4:28.57; 2. Grangeville, 4:59.60.
800 medley relay — 1. Prairie (Breanne Schwartz, Laney Schwartz, Rehder, A. Riener), 2:14.58.
Shot put — 1. Hailey Hanson, Pra, 32-1; 2. Sage Elven, Pra, 31-9; 3. Madilyn Stuivenga, Kam, 30-10.
Discus — 1. Elven, Pra, 130-7; 2. Reagan Kessinger, Oro, 105-9; 3. Hanson, Pra, 101-6.
Javelin — 1. Hanson, Pra, 94-8; 2. Elven, Pra, 86-4; 3. Stuivenga, Kam, 74-0.
High jump — 1. Puckett, Kam, 4-10; 2. Remacle, Pra, 4-6; 3. Jamie Binder, Tim, 4-6.
Pole vault — T1. Oliver, Pra, 6-6; T1. Blake Uhlenkott, Pra, 6-6; T3. Alli Rambo, Pra, 6-0; T3. Stuivenga, Kam, 6-0.
Long jump — 1. Kessinger, Oro, 15-2 3/4; 2. Puckett, Kam, 13-8 1/2; 3. Cassidy Thomson, Tim, 12-6 3/4.
Triple jump — 1. Kessinger, Oro, 31-7 1/2; 2. Riener, Pra, 29-3 1/2; 3. Bonner, Tim, 27-7.
YOUTH WRESTLINGSlyter brings home national title
DES MOINES, Iowa — Joely Slyter of Lewiston won a Junior Folkstyle National Championship title in Iowa over the weekend.
Slyter previously won two career high school state titles while competing for the Bengals. She finished her senior girls wrestling campaign with a record of 37-1.
Further details were not available at press time.
COLLEGE BASEBALLAir Force 14, Washington State 9
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Cougars fell to Air Force on Sunday to drop their overall Mountain West Series against the hosts by a tally of 2-1.
Four WSU hitters recorded multiple hits, led by Luke Thiele with a 3-for-5 batting performance including two doubles. The Cougars (6-14, 1-2) took a 7-5 lead into the sixth inning, but Air Force rallied with three runs in the sixth and six in the eighth to clinch the game and the series.
Washington State 030 121 002—9 14 1
Air Force 002 213 06x—14 13 1
Derr, Schneider (4), Tedesco (5), Chambers (5), Meyers (6), Fazio (7) and Cresswell; Smelcer, Gains (2), Davidson (5) and Zapp. W — Davidson; L — Tedesco.
WSU hits — Thiele 3 (2 2B), Cresswell 3 (HR), Obenour 2 (2B), Hartman 2, Johnstone (3B), Longo (2B), Roy, Weise.
Air Force hits — Taylor 3 (2B), Elmore 3, Zapp 2 (HR), Peters 2 (2B), Spencer (HR), Jenkins (2B), Adams.
MEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Lewis-Clark State 6, Whitworth 1
SPOKANE — LC State stretched its win streak to four straight duals on Sunday with a victory over Whitworth.
The Warriors (8-7) swept doubles play and took all but one singles match.
The LCSC pairings of Cesar Coloma with Pablo Herrera and Austin Swing with Nell Rollin each won their doubles sets in under 30 minutes.
Juan Pablo Naranjo had the Warriors’ most dominant singles victory at 6-1, 6-2 in the sixth spot.
Singles — Ryan Ashley, WW, def. Pablo Herrera 1-6, 7-5, 6-1; Giacomo Moreira, LC, def. Easton Weir 6-2, 6-3; Nell Rollin, LC, def. Matt Hossack 6-3, 6-4; Austin Swing, LC, def. Landon Labrie 6-3, 6-3; Gautam Balakrishnan, LC, def. Lance Dunn 6-2, 6-4; Juan Pablo Naranjo, LC, def. Emmanuel Nguyen 6-1, 6-2.
Doubles — Cesar Coloma/Herrera, LC, def. Ashley/Matt Froslan 6-1; Juan Pablo Naranjo/Moreira, LC, def. Hossack/Weir 7-5; Swing/Rollin, LC, def. Dunn/Nguyen 6-3.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Lewis-Clark State 5, Whitworth 2
SPOKANE — LC State took five of six singles matches to pick up a team dual win over host Whitworth on Sunday.
Naiara Montero swept her opponent 6-0, 6-0 in the No. 4 singles spot, while Pullman alum Gwyn Heim claimed a 6-1, 6-3 victory at No. 5 for the Warriors (6-8).
Singles — Gracie Smyley, WW, def. Beatriz Lambru 6-1, 6-1; Rayana Shah, LC, def. Faith Kert 7-5, 6-1; Heidi Moyo, LC, def. Paige Oliver 6-1, 6-3; Naiara Montero, LC, def. Jordan Turner 6-0, 6-0; Gwyn Heim, LC, def. Audrey Judson 6-1, 6-3; April Buckingham, LC, def. Olivia Corbett 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles — Smyley/Kert, WW, def. Moyo/Buckingham 6-4; Ana Govea/Lambru, LC, def. Clara Todd/Turner 7-5; Olivia Corbett/Audrey Judson, WW, def. Paige Noble-Lucas/Montero 6-0.
MEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
Cougs in eighth at Thunderbird meet
TUCSON, Ariz. — Garrett Harrison and Sam Renner each shot a 1-below par round of 71 to sit tied for 15th among individuals and lead the way for Washington State through Day 1 of the Thunderbirds Intercollegiate tournament.
As a team, the Cougars are in eighth place.
The tournament’s second round was in progress before being called off for darkness. It will be completed today before a third and final round is played.