Lights shine on victorious Tiger baseball team

AREA ROUNDUP

JULIAETTA — In the first-ever game played under the lights recently installed at the Kendrick Tigers’ home Heimgartner Field, Morgan Boyer and Maddox Kirkland had four hits apiece to lead the Tigers to an 18-2 season-opening nonleague baseball victory against Garfield-Palouse.

Hudson Kirkland and Nate Kimberling each had three hits for Kendrick, which totaled 18 hits and zero fielding errors. The Tigers’ William Howard, Morgan Boyer and Ralli Roetcisoender combined to hold the visiting Vikings to only two base hits before Kendrick prevailed via mercy rule.

Garfield-Palouse 110 00—2 2 5

Kendrick 374 4—18 18 0

Rowan Edwards, Riley Pfaff (3) and Preston Olson; William Howard, Morgan Boyer (3), Ralli Roetcisoender (5) and Maddox Kirkland. W — Howard; L — Edwards.

Garfield-Palouse hits — Preston Olson, Eldyn Fiscus.

Kendrick hits — Morgan Boyer 4 (2 2B), Maddox Kirkland 4, Hudson Kirkland 3 (2B), Nate Kimberling 3, William Howard 2, Ralli Roetcisoender (2B), Xavier Carpenter.

Pullman 28-19, East Valley 4-1

SPOKANE — The Pullman offense exploded out of the gates to start the season, scoring a total of 47 runs on the day against visiting 2A Greater Spokane League opponent East Valley of Spokane Valley.

The Greyhounds (2-0) won both games of the doubleheader via mercy rule. Pullman’s Will Focht, Adrian Hecker and Will Denney all totaled four hits on the day

The Greyhounds did not go an inning without scoring at least one run.

GAME 1

Pullman 5(11)6 33—28 16 3

East Valley 101 20—4 2 7

Joey Hecker, Carson Forar (3), Brayden Randall (5) and Brayden Randall, James Halverson (5); Nate Long, Preston Paukstis (2), Mason Watt (3) and Colby Bergman. W — Hecker; L — Long.

Pullman hits — Will Focht 3 (2 2B), Adrian Hecker 3 (2B), James Halverson 2 (2B), Vaughn Holstad 2, Brady Coulter 2, Will Denney, Joey Hecker, Carson Forar, Liam Higgins.

East Valley — Nate Long (2B), Vinnie Nadon.

———

GAME 2

Pullman 121 78—19 11 0

East Valley 000 10—1 2 3

Brady Coulter, Adrian Hecker (5) and James Halverson; Colby Bergman, Vinnie Nadon (4) and Dakota Jackson. W — Coulter; L — Bergman.

Pullman hits — Will Denney 3, Cash McCann 2, Brayden Randall 2, Joey Hecker (HR), Will Focht (2B), Vaughn Holstad (2B), Adrian Hecker.

East Valley hits — Colby Bergman 2 (2 2B).

Moscow 16, Orofino 3

MOSCOW — Andrew Hurley drove in five runs on two hits during Moscow’s nonleague win over Orofino.

The Bears scored eight runs in the first inning and seven runs in the second, which put them on course to prevail by mercy rule.

Moscow’s Butch Kiblen pitched three innings, had six strikeouts and only allowed one run to score.

Orofino 100 02—3 2 4

Moscow 871 0x—16 4 2

Aiden Olive, Quinton Naranjo (1), Ethan Gilmore (2) and Hunter Gamble; Butch Kiblen, Keaton Clark (4) and Tyson Izzo. W — Kiblen; L — Olive.

Orofino hits — Quinton Naranjo, Nicholas Bonner.

Moscow hits — Dann Fitt 2 (2B), Andrew Hurley 2 (2B).

Clearwater Valley 17, Nezperce 2

KOOSKIA — The Rams of Kooskia did not go an inning without scoring at least two runs in a Whitepine League victory over visiting Nezperce.

The game ended after only four innings due to the mercy rule.

Josh Gardner earned five RBI, meanwhile Barak Meyer had three RBI. Overall eight seperate players on Clearwater Valley had at least one RBI.

Keezen Grant allowed seven earned runs and Aidan McLeod allowed five earned runs.

Conner Christensen earned the win for the Rams.

Nezperce 200 0— 2 3 6

Clearwater Valley 462 5—17 5 1

Keezen Grant, Aidan McLeod (2), Brennen McLeod (4) and Brennen McLeod, Slater Kuther (4); Lincoln Barger, Conner Christensen (3), Aaron Hicks (4) and Tiago Pickering. W — Christensen; L — Grant.

Nezperce hits — Carter Williams, Kyler Brinkerhoff, Keezen Grant.

Clearwater Valley hits — Jake Fabbi 2, Josh Gardner (2B), Timuni Moses, Barak Meyer.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCERClarkston 3, Rogers 2

The Bantams came back after being down 2-0 at half against visiting Rogers of Spokane to make a winning start to their 2A Greater Spokane League campaign.

Stephen Alfred scored two goals for Clarkston (2-1, 1-0), with one assisted by Kale Ripley and one by Connor Schnatterle.

Following the break, Clarkston scored within five minutes, then added two goals within two minutes of each other 10 minutes before the game finished.

“Resilience and drive,” Clarkston coach Corinthia Richert said. “They latched on to what we said at halftime and dug in and went for it. The whole team really stepped up and showed how resilient we can be.”

Rogers 2 0—2

Clarkston 0 3—3

Rogers — Osvaldo Valdovinos, 35th.

Rogers — Kevin Valdovinos-Osario, 40th.

Clarkston — Stephen Alfred (Kale Ripley), 44th.

Clarkston — Tyler Schnattle, PK, 71th.

Clarkston — Stephen Alfred (Connor Schnatterle), 73th.

Shots — Rogers 6, Clarkston 9. Saves — Rogers: Dante Powell 6; Clarkston: James LeBret 4.

HIGH SCHOOL TRACK AND FIELDPirates prevail at Small School Invite

KAMIAH — The Prairie Pirates of Cottonwood swept to team titles on the boys and girls sides of the Small School Invite meet held at Bob Squires Sports Complex on Saturday.

The Prairie girls had a more dominant victory at 247.5 team points to second-place Grangeville’s 98, with the likes of Kennedy Riener, Mia Anderson and Sydney Shears both winning individual events and helping the Pirates sweep all four relays. Dylan Uhlenkott won three sprints to lead the Pirate boys, who edged out Grangeville 138-134.

BOYS

Team scores — 1. Prairie 138; 2. Grangeville 134; 3. Troy 131; 4. Kamiah 92; 5. Orofino 71; 6. Timberline 49; 7. Clearwater Valley 32; 8. Highland 3.

100 — 1. Dylan Uhlenkott, Pra, 11.45; 2. Jackson Marone, Troy, 11.57; 3. Aydent Arnett, Gra, 11.60.

200 — 1. Uhlenkott, Pra, 23.61; 2. Arnett, Gra, 23.87; 3. Matthew Wemhoff, Pra, 24.23.