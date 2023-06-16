One of the city of Lewiston’s two public pools will remain closed until further notice.

Bert Lipps Pool is closed for maintenance and has remained closed since Monday, when it was supposed to be open for the summer season, according to a news release from the city that was distributed Wednesday. Earlier in the week, the city also announced in a news release that the pool was closed because of an imbalance in the water composition because of debris from the rain and flooding event last Friday.