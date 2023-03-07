BOISE — Despite opposition from several business owners, the Senate State Affairs committee Monday voted to send a liquor license reform bill to the Senate floor.
Sen. Jim Guthrie, R-McCammon, presented SB 1120, saying the method for distributing liquor licenses isn’t working.
“This is a peculiar thing that we’ve created, and it needs to be fixed,” Guthrie said.
The bill would prohibit the resale of new liquor licenses that become available and only allow existing licenses to be sold once. Licenses inherited or given by a family member would retain one transfer.
The number of liquor licenses that may be granted in each city is limited by population — with each city getting two and an additional one for every 1,500 residents. This system can make them hard to come by in some areas. The licenses can also be resold, which is the only option for businesses stuck on long waiting lists.
An issue has arisen in which the license is treated like property, which goes against the intention of licenses provided in Idaho code, Guthrie said. Licenses are to be a “privilege” instead, he said.
“What we have migrated to, depending on the city, that when your name comes up, it’s akin to being given the winning lottery ticket by the state of Idaho,” Guthrie said.
The licenses in the Treasure Valley have seen dramatic price increases in recent years, with one selling in 2022 for $300,000, the Idaho Press previously reported.
Guthrie said the model has become “speculative” and licenses then get bought by large firms and resold at high prices.
Several business owners who currently hold liquor licenses testified against the bill, though they noted the issue needs to be addressed. Many were in favor of preventing the resale of new licenses, but were opposed to the proposed limitations on existing license holders.
“I agree that the system is flawed — unfortunately, it is the rule that we have been playing by,” said Marc Trivelpiece, owner of the Corner Club in Moscow.
Many of them also opposed that the new legislation wouldn’t allow for leasing of new licenses.
Ted Challenger, who owns multiple bars in Boise, said this would harm smaller businesses.
City of Driggs Mayor August Christensen was the only one to testify in favor of the legislation, and she said she wished it went even further. She said it will benefit the city when a new license becomes available eventually, because its current waiting list is full of out-of-state investors rather than local businesses.
However, she said resort towns like Driggs are disadvantaged by the population-based system for awarding licenses, because while the city’s population is small, it sees a very large population of people coming through each year.
“This bill is a very good first start,” Christensen said.
Two representatives from FARE Idaho, which is a group of food and beverage retailers, testified against the bill. They said they supported the ending of transferability for new licenses, but opposed limiting existing licenses to one sale.
“Regardless of whether anyone believes the state-issued liquor license should have ever been transferable in the first place, this is the current system that our folks operate under,” said Roger Batt, of FARE Idaho. “It’s a system that our folks have made a huge capital investment in.”
He said a solution could be found if more stakeholders were brought to the table.
Sen. Abby Lee, R-Fruitland, responded to Batt, “I’ve been here nine years, and every year we hear, ‘We just need more time, if we could just have more time.’ … Help me understand, if reasonable minds disagree, how much more time would this take? And is this just delaying coming to a solution?”
Guthrie said that it made sense the existing license holders would be in favor of prohibiting transferring new licenses because it “eliminates competition.” He said he did meet with the group and received its members’ input while drafting the legislation.
“We made considerable concessions based on that input,” Guthrie said.
He said there will likely be other issues that come up regarding the subject, but said the bill would begin to address some of the problem.
“This issue is like eating an elephant,” he said. “You’ve got to do it a bite at a time.”
The committee voted to send the bill to the Senate with no discussion, with only Senate Minority Leader Melissa Wintrow, D-Boise, voting against it.
