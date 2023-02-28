Little, others announce formation of Parent Advisory Council for Empowering Parents grant program

Idaho Gov. Brad Little announces the establishment of the new Parent Advisory Council for the Empowering Parents grant program Monday during a news conference in his office at the Capitol Building in Boise. The Empowering Parents grant program helps families cover expenses such as computers, instructional material and tutors.

 Zach Wilkinson/Tribune

BOISE — Idaho Gov. Brad Little joined legislative and state education leaders Tuesday morning to announce the formation of an advisory council for the Empowering Parents grant program.

The Parent Advisory Council would advise the State Board of Education on ways to improve the grant program.