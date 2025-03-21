Little signs bill to let doctors refuse care if it violates beliefs

Idaho Gov. Brad Little signed into law a bill that prevents health care professionals and entities from being forced to participate in nonemergency procedures that would violate their sincerely held religious or moral beliefs.

Sen. Carl Bjerke, R-Coeur d’Alene, and Rep. Bruce Skaug, R-Nampa, co-sponsored House Bill 59, dubbed the Medical Ethics Defense Act.

The bill takes effect immediately, through an emergency clause.

Little signed the bill into law Wednesday, according to the governor’s office legislation tracker.

The Idaho Legislature widely passed the bill on party-line votes, with opposition from all 15 Democratic lawmakers and support from all 86 Republican lawmakers who were present for votes on the bill. (There are 90 Idaho Republican lawmakers.)

“Health care providers shall have the right of conscience and, pursuant to this right, shall not be required to participate in or pay for a medical procedure, treatment, or service that violates such health care provider’s conscience,” the bill states.