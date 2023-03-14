From tasty fried chicken Sundays, warm clam chowder with extra fresh clams on a camping night, and soft, creamy cinnamon rolls for dessert, Esther B. Frei would cook and bake everything from scratch.
“You lived on what you had,” said Esther, who put her cooking skills to the test after the economic shock from the Great Depression.
Esther, born to George and Katherine Weber, is turning 100 today and will be celebrating with her family at the Holy Family Church from 1-3 p.m. in Clarkston. The party is open to the public.
Esther currently lives lives in Clarkston, and she grew up in Uniontown and was the second-oldest of eight siblings. She attended Guardian Angel St. Boniface Catholic School, in Colton, all 12 years and then attended Holy Names Academy in Spokane, where she graduated in 1943.
Staying an extra year in Spokane, she worked for the civil services during World War II, which at a time she mentions was “pretty scary.”
“Everything was blacked out at night,” Esther said. “It felt unknown.”
She was later sent to Hawaii for 19 months and did inventory at a warehouse before returning to Uniontown, where she met her husband, Edward Frei, now deceased.
The pair got married June 7, 1948, at St. Boniface Church.
Over the course of their marriage they had seven children: Dianne Marshall, Dan Frei, Marilyn Allen, Marge VanDyk, Steve Frei, Mike Frei and Kathy Harber.
“She’s a great mom,” said Steve Frei, who was spending time with Esther before her birthday. “I mean, she was a farmer’s daughter. We would have some sort of meat, potatoes, a salad and even a dessert every day.”
After her husband’s retirement, they went on several trips, some of which included a summerlong vacation to Alaska and another two-week trip to Switzerland to visit some of her husband’s relatives.
“My favorite part of the trip was being able to see the Alps,” Esther said. “We went toward the top — it was beautiful.”
Esther’s husband died May 16, 2007, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston.
This was when she and her sister decided to move.
“We were talking on the phone one day and since we both lost our husbands, we decided to move into the Evergreen Estates,” Esther said.
They made the move and joined each other in support. Her sister died two years later, but Frei continues to live at Evergreen Estates.
Although she says she doesn’t do too much nowadays, she says she loves to watch sports on television, specifically the Mariners, Gonzaga and the Seahawks, and will have her son or family member write down the times they play on her schedule.
She also loves to play canasta, a card game that brings out her competitiveness, said her son Steve and daughter-in-law Vicki.
“The sweetness goes away once the cards come out,” Steve said, jokingly.
“I won’t let you win; you gotta earn it,” Ester said in reply.
The Evergreen Estate will have a small get-together for Frei at 2 p.m. today before her birthday party Saturday.