Ray Vatne, center, prepares to weight a bag full of aluminum cans alongside a class of Peck Elementary math students Tuesday outside their school in Peck. Vante is donating recyclable cans to these students to fund their extracurricular activities. The students have to use their math skills to estimate how much money each bag is worth by factoring the how many cans equals a pound, the average weight of an individual bag and how many total bags will be recycled.
A scale shows how much 16 crushed cans weigh Tuesday at Peck Elementary in Peck. Students then used this information to calculate how many cans on average are in each bag based on the total average weigh of a full bag of cans.
Peck Elementary math students count trash bags filled with aluminum cans Tuesday outside their school in Peck. The students factored this data into their calculation on how much total money will be collected when all the bags are taken to be recycled.
Austin Johnson/Lewiston Tribune
Austin Johnson/Lewiston Tribune
Peck Elementary math teacher Robin Bonner, right, reviews her students math calculations regarding their estimation on how much the recycled cans will yield Tuesday at their elementary school in Peck.
Austin Johnson/Lewiston Tribune
Ray Vatne, center, talks to a group of math students outside Peck Elementary about the importance of recycling Tuesday outside the students’ school in Peck.
Austin Johnson/Lewiston Tribune
Sample cans are shown to Peck Elementary students so they can see the various sizes the cans could be Tuesday before heading back into the classroom to run their recycling calculations.
Austin Johnson/Lewiston Tribune
When you’re the lone teacher in a school of 33 students in kindergarten through sixth grade, you’re likely always looking for a teachable moment.
That’s what teacher Robyn Bonner, of Peck Elementary School, found when a local neighbor in Peck told her about the aluminum cans he’d picked up on his daily walk along U.S. Highway 12.
“I try to look for real-life problems, especially using math,” Bonner said Tuesday. “When they get older they don’t think they’ll ever use this stuff again. But when Ray told me how many (cans) he found in a mile I thought: `This is a great project’.”
Ray Vatne has lived in the town of Peck for a couple of years and walks along the railroad track every day, picking up cans and other garbage.
“So it’s become kind of an addiction, picking up cans and stuff,” Vatne said. “I walk a couple of miles every day for my health and when I was walking along the road I was seeing a lot of garbage — some of it dangerous.
“So I decided to pick up cans. So that’s who I am now — the can man and I’m just having fun doing it.”
Vatne said he has walked all the area from Orofino to the Lenore bridges — a distance of about 12 miles — picking up cans and other garbage.
“I don’t always count them but it just seemed like I was picking up an awful lot,” he said.
One day he counted the cans he’d collected in a mile and the total was 643. Some time later he counted the cans again — a total of 698.
“Most are beer cans,” he said, “but soda pop, tomato juice, all different sizes. There’s a lot of stuff on the highway and it’s a shame because we live in such a beautiful area and to see this stuff thrown out is a shame.”
Vatne knew the school was looking for aluminum cans to raise money for its Parent-Teacher Organization and told Bonner about his find.
Bonner posed several questions regarding the discarded cans to her students. She is the lone teacher at the school but is assisted by two paraprofessionals.
Students were asked to research how many miles Peck is from Orofino and then calculate how many cans could be found if Vatne found 698 in each mile.
Students also had to figure the weight of the cans and how much money they would be worth after being recycled.
It was a group project, with older students mentoring the younger ones with some of the simpler calculations.
On Tuesday Vatne brought his pickup truckload of crushed cans to the school and students tried to figure out how many fit into the pickup trailer.
Bonner said the guesses ranged from over 3,000 up to 20,000.
“Students asked a lot of questions to try to solve how many cans are in that trailer,” she said.
Next week during Earth Week, Vatne will haul the cans to Pacific Steel and Recycling in Lewiston and get an exact number on the weight and payoff. The money will be donated to the school for field trips and other extracurricular activities that aren’t included in Bonner’s budget.
Vatne also has offered to buy lunch for four and ice cream for the students whose guesses have come closest to being correct.
And both Bonner and Vatne are hopeful the lesson lasts beyond the school year.
“Hopefully we’re encouraging some of these young people to take care of our country and not throw garbage out,” Vatne said.
“One big thing we talked about,” Bonner said, “is how one person can make a difference. How something as simple as picking up cans can inspire others to clean up our land. Ray has sparked discussions about these cans all over the place.”