Long-awaited property tax relief proposed

Jason Monks

BOISE — Rep. Jason Monks, R-Meridian, introduced a long-awaited property tax relief proposal Thursday that was a combination of previous proposals introduced this Idaho legislative session.

The sweeping legislation would use two one-time transfers in the first year to provide an estimated $205 million to $355 million in relief, divided between homeowners and school districts to pay off bonds and levies. In the out years, other ongoing sources of funding would be used to provide a range of relief, depending on revenues available.