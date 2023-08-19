They say that only two things in life are guaranteed: death and taxes.
But there’s a third thing you can count on as surely as the first two: road construction in the summer.
Nobody appreciates good roads better than I do. Idaho has some of the most challenging highways of any place on the planet. They claim that Hells Canyon is the deepest river gorge in North America but I’ve seen potholes that make that famous gorge look like a puddle.
So any improvements to our state transportation system is much appreciated.
I just have to ask one question, though: why do they always have to do these projects on the ding dang hottest day of the year? It never fails — you’re driving home, air conditioner blasting on a day so sizzling that you could bake cookies on the hood of your car and what do you know? Up ahead there’s road construction. Fifteen minutes’ wait, they promise.
That doesn’t sound too bad, except that 15 minutes on a day when it’s 100 degrees outside is like 15 hours. Even with the air conditioner on, sitting in a long line of cars waiting for the road to open up for a quarter of an hour makes you start to feel like a hot fudge sundae.
I’m sure it’s not intentional on the part of the road construction planners. I’m sure they don’t sit back in their offices in the middle of January figuring out when they can torture Idaho motorists the most by making them halt at roadblocks.
It just turns out that way. Maybe asphalt needs hot temperatures to melt into smooth pavement — don’t ask me, I’m not an engineer.
All I know is, it never fails that whenever it’s extra hot outside I always seem to run into road construction. My advice? Pack extra water, a small bag of nuts and maybe a crossword puzzle to while away the time while you’re sitting there. Check your email, call your mother or learn a foreign language on YouTube.
Come winter all this suffering we’re doing now will keep us from falling into a pothole and never being seen again.
Hedberg may be contacted at khedberg@lmtribune.com.
