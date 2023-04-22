Until I had a recent conversation with my 13-year-old granddaughter, Erin Kathryn, I never realized that there was something wrong about being a Baby Boomer.
“You’ve got such a Boomer mindset,” Erin Kathryn said after I’d asked her to explain to me how to use a QR code. She scrunched up her nose in a disapproving way and I took it that “Boomer mindset” was not a positive thing.
“Boomer mindset” means, as I gather, being afraid to try something new, especially as it relates to technology. While these youngins take for granted that using new technology and the mysterious language it creates is as normal as opening a package of Topps bubble gum when we were young, I know I’m not the only one who feels that I somehow must have been left behind at the train station when the world moved on.
It’s not that we’re bad people. It’s not that we’re stupid. It’s just that we get confused and frustrated when we are asked to do something entirely new, like point your phone at a QR code in order to get a parking space. What happened to meters? What happened to just pulling into a parking space and hoping the meter maid didn’t catch you before you finished shopping?
Are there such things as meter maids these days? I guess if there are, they’re meter persons now. Or maybe meteorites.
Anyway, nobody told us that things changed. We’re just supposed to adapt or know automatically, which, being a Boomer, isn’t as easy as it used to be.
Some Boomer friends of mine went into the phone store recently because they were having all kinds of trouble with their smartphone. They kept calling people they didn’t want to call and hanging up on people they wanted to talk to.
In the course of the discussion with the phone store guy they asked how to get Facebook on their phone.
“Oh, you just download it from the app store,” the guy said.
My friends looked pleased.
“That’s great!” they said. “We’re going to Phoenix next week and they probably have one of those app stores down there.”
I guess the phone store guy laughed so hard he fell off his chair.