The criminal trial against Lori Vallow Daybell — a 49-year-old Rexburg mother accused of killing her two children — involves several states, families, and a months-long search for her kids.

Vallow Daybell, and her husband, Chad Daybell, are charged with the first-degree murders of 7-year-old Joshua Jaxon “JJ” Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan.