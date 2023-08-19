MOSCOW — The trial for Moscow quadruple murder suspect Bryan Kohberger is still set for Oct. 2 even as both the defense and prosecution continue to argue over evidence and Kohberger’s grand jury indictment.

Kohberger was present Friday in Latah County District Court for a five-hour hearing to discuss a number of issues, including the defense’s claims that there is still evidence the prosecution needs to disclose, Kohberger’s alibi defense and allegations of irregularities with the grand jury indictment.

