Regional News Roundup: M-D housing project depletes district funds

Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part one, with part two scheduled to appear in Sunday’s Tribune.

McCALL — The McCall-Donnelly School District’s $5.3 million project to build eight staff housing apartments has depleted the district’s operating funds to “critically low” levels, trustees were told at the district’s October board meeting.

Building the apartments, which are expected to be move-in ready Dec. 1, left the district with about $2.2 million as of June 30, or enough to operate for about six weeks, said auditor Kurt Folke of the Meridian firm Quest CPAs.

“That is incredibly light, that is, like, barebones cash flow to get from June 30 to your next funding payment on Aug. 15,” Folke told trustees during a 2024 financial audit presentation.

The district’s fund balance should be about $6 million, or enough to cover operating expenses for three months, M-D Superintendent Tim Thomas said.

Thomas plans to reestablish the balance by the end of the fiscal year by reallocating funds formerly set aside for travel, staffing and other spending.

M-D will also use some of the $5.1 million in state funding from House Bill 521, which was signed into law earlier this year to support school facility improvements, to replenish the funds, Thomas said.

The housing project, which is located on the corner of Mission and Stibnite Street in McCall, includes six one-bedroom apartments and two two-bedroom units that are expected to open to M-D staffers as soon as December.

“The project shouldn’t require any more money” after it is rented out, Thomas said.

M-D set aside $4 million for the project in 2022, but costs increased beyond that budget to about $5.3 million.

The CM Company of Boise was contracted to construct the apartments at a cost of about $4.77 million, which rose by about $73,000 with the additional sewer hookup costs, Thomas said.

An additional $511,000 in costs was added to the final bill to pay for architectural services, engineering, legal fees and power hookups, Thomas said.

The district saved about $134,000 by purchasing less expensive heat pumps, doors, lighting fixtures and other finishings as well as axing a communal air conditioning unit, M-D Director of Operations and Maintenance Jason Clay said.

The project was partially funded by M-D property sales. The district sold 10 acres of land along Idaho 55 for $430,000 in June of 2023 and nine acres of land to the south of the housing development for about $965,000 in February.