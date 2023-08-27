In the end, the crew of the Main Street Grill restaurant shattered the previous Guinness world records for the largest Philly cheesesteak by 72.5 feet. The mouth-watering hoagy sandwich that snaked a train of green-covered tables lined up along the Seventh Street alleyway in Lewiston measured 722.8 feet.

“This is fantastic,” said a jubilant Frank Webster, executive chef of Happy Days Restaurants and initiator of the Guinness Book of World Records challenge.