CULDESAC — Maintenance work on U.S. Highway 95 between Culdesac and Winchester is scheduled to begin this week to preserve the roadway for safety, the Idaho Transportation Department announced Monday.
The work will take place between mileposts 283 and 286 in the work zone that was set up last year to construct a southbound passing lane.
Repairs this season will focus on improving the surface of the highway by filling in potholes and resurfacing sections of pavement that deteriorated over the winter. Lanes have already been repainted and the speed limit has been reposted to 65 mph.
Primary construction for the project remains on hold while the transportation department resolves challenges with environmental resources. The department will continue to coordinate with the National Marine Fisheries Service, an agency of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, and the Nez Perce Tribe so the endangered fish will be better protected when work resumes. Another update will be sent when project work is expected to resume.
“ITD will continue to keep the highway operational in the old work zone and will update travelers when work resumes,” Operations Manager Jared Hopkins said.
The project is part of a corridor-wide plan to finish building an 11-mile passing lane in Culdesac Canyon to provide safer opportunities for southbound drivers to pass.
