SPOKANE — Spokane Police arrested a serial burglar suspected of breaking into a mausoleum and stealing a wedding ring from a plot, as well as stealing artwork from Gonzaga’s Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center.

Patrick T. Brown, 57, is now charged with desecrating a grave, among a dozen other counts of burglary, theft and malicious mischief. He is suspected in a rash of burglaries throughout Spokane that began on March 22, according to court records.