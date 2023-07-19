A case is pending in Lewis County 2nd District Court involving a 76-year-old Kamiah man who has been charged with a felony after allegedly striking another man who was displaying a “F— Biden” flag on his pickup truck.

Chad R. Erickson has been charged with aggravated assault using a deadly weapon during an altercation April 17 with David Bowers. Erickson’s arraignment in Nezperce on Tuesday was postponed because Judge Adam H. Green was not available. A clerk at the Lewis County district court office said the arraignment has not yet been rescheduled.

