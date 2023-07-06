Man charged in hammer attack bound over to district court

Edward Hochrein

A man charged with attempted murder for allegedly attacking another man with a hammer was bound over to district court by Magistrate Judge Sunil Ramalingam.

Edward Hochrein Jr. had a preliminary hearing Wednesday at the Nez Perce County Courthouse, where Ramalingam found there was enough probable cause for felony charges of attempted murder and burglary. Nez Perce County Prosecutor Justin Coleman dismissed a felony intimidation of a witness charge.