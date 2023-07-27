Man charged with attempted murder

Brian Grimm

A man charged with attempted murder in Culdesac was previously convicted by a jury of second-degree murder 26 years ago for killing a roommate in Spokane.

Brian D. Grimm, 59, was charged this week for allegedly trying to run over a more recent roommate, Michael S. Dranichak, 61, three times Friday in Culdesac. Dranichak was treated and released at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center.

