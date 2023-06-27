A Lewiston man was charged with aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol after allegedly driving head-on into another vehicle and injuring a 19-year-old.

Sammie J. White was placed under arrest after an accident that left 19-year-old Caleb Goeckner with multiple breaks in his legs and cuts and scrapes on his arms and head. Goeckner was conscious and alert when first responders arrived. He had been trapped in the vehicle for 45 minutes and was found “clutching a rosary necklace,” according to the affidavit.