GRANGEVILLE — An Idaho County man charged with felony aggravated assault changed his plea to guilty in 2nd District Court this week.
Also, a Lewis County man charged with three theft and drug trafficking felonies withdrew a plea agreement and is set for a status hearing.
Justin Brannon, 40, was arrested March 18 after he drove his 2005 GMC pickup truck at two Idaho County sheriff’s vehicles and crashed into them, according to court records. Brannon also is charged with ramming his truck into a residence near Ferdinand, driving under the influence and resisting arrest.
He is being held at the Idaho County Jail on a $250,000 bond. Brannon, represented by Idaho County Public Defender John A. Wiltse, changed an earlier plea to guilty during a court hearing Monday before Judge Adam H. Green. A sentencing hearing has been set for Aug. 14 at 10:30 a.m.
Ralph Donaldson, 51, of Lewis County, is charged with four felonies and a misdemeanor in relation to the theft of a utility vehicle and a Dodge Ram belonging to Mike’s Auto Exchange. He is also charged with possession of 28 or more grams of methamphetamine, according to court records.
Donaldson is no longer moving forward with a plea agreement, court records said, and a status conference on the case has been set for July 10 at 4:30 p.m.
Get your weekly dose of business insights and updates by signing up for our new Biz Bits newsletter curated every Monday by Business Editor Elaine Williams. Sign up today to receive exclusive content straight to your inbox.