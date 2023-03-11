A 56-year-old man was arrested for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver for allegedly having 20.8 grams of methamphetamine.
Lewiston police officers responded after a report at 5:20 a.m. Thursday at Liberty Mart for a report of a man sleeping inside his car in the parking lot, according to the probable cause affidavit.
When police went to talk with the man, later identified as Stephen J. Scott, they allegedly saw a hypodermic need in the vehicle, according to the affidavit. During questioning, Scott allegedly admitted to using methamphetamine and that he lives out of his car.
During a search of Scott’s person and vehicle, officers allegedly found a bag containing 1.3 grams of methamphetamine, a bag of
3.3 grams of methamphetamine, two bags that had 8.1 grams of methamphetamine, a large amount of hypodermic needles, 500 zip-close bags and digital scales. Scott also allegedly had three phones that were taken by officers, according to the affidavit.
With the amount of methamphetamine, digital scales and zip-close bags found, officers charged Scott with intent to deliver methamphetamine. Scott allegedly admitted to having a total of about 20.8 grams of methamphetamine and splitting amounts to between half a gram to one gram to sell to a small group of people, according to the affidavit.
The maximum penalty for the charge is life in prison and/or $25,000.