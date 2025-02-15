Man dies in snowmobile accident

Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part one, with part two scheduled to appear in Sunday’s Tribune.

———

McCALL — A Cascade, Idaho, man was killed Feb. 8 in a snowmobile accident about 26 miles east of Cascade.

Scott Onaindia, 56, was snowmobiling with friends in deep snow in the Sulpher Creek area between Landmark Summit and Deadwood Reservoir, said Valley County Sheriff Kevin Copperi.

Around 1 p.m., Onaindia was riding up a hill when it appears the snowmobile flipped over backward and landed on him, Copperi said.

“His riding partners found him unresponsive and started CPR,” he said. “This was attempted for an extended amount of time before a person with a medical background evaluated the situation and advised that he was gone.”

Valley County Coroner Scott Carver confirmed that Onaindia died from blunt trauma from the snowmobile impact.

Onaindia is survived by his wife Becky Onaindia, 59, and children Amanda Hill, 34, Brittani Onaindia, 27, Tiffani Onaindia, 26, and Michael Onaindia, 23, as well as his grandchildren Braydon Hill, 16, Beau Hill, 13, and Remi Hill, 16.

“Our dad was a pillar of this community. He’s been in Cascade for 56 years where he was born and raised, and he always served and helped anyone in need,” Brittani Onaindia said.

“He was a great man. He was so loved, will be so deeply missed by many,” she said.

Scott Onaindia worked in field maintenance for the Federal Aviation Administration for about 30 years and founded Onaindia Landscape and Dirt Works LLC with his son.

A celebration of life is scheduled for Feb. 22 at Cascade High School, but a time has not yet been set.

A fundraiser to pay for funeral expenses can be found at gofundme.com/f/honoring-scott-onaindia-community-support.