Man who killed pigs sought by Asotin County officials

This image taken from security footage at the Clarkston FFA barn shows an unknown person, upper right side of frame, carrying an apparent firearm. Three pigs were shot and killed at the barn early Tuesday morning. Asotin County deputies are looking for a suspect.

 Anatone News Facebook page

Asotin County deputies are continuing their investigation into the brutal killing of three pigs in the Clarkston FFA barn this week.

Undersheriff Jody Brown said an armed man entered the barn along 16th Avenue in the early morning hours of Tuesday. He left with two dead piglets.