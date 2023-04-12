OROFINO — A 38-year-old Orofino man pleaded guilty Tuesday to felony involuntary manslaughter in connection with the shooting death in October of Lanae A. Tackely.

Raoul Robledo Brown appeared before 2nd District Judge Adam H. Green. Brown originally had been charged with felony manslaughter, felony possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor careless handling of a firearm.