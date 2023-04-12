OROFINO — A 38-year-old Orofino man pleaded guilty Tuesday to felony involuntary manslaughter in connection with the shooting death in October of Lanae A. Tackely.
Raoul Robledo Brown appeared before 2nd District Judge Adam H. Green. Brown originally had been charged with felony manslaughter, felony possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor careless handling of a firearm.
In addition Brown was charged with felony battery on a law enforcement officer in Nez Perce County.
Clearwater County Prosecutor E. Clayne Tyler said Brown pleaded guilty to the manslaughter charge and all the other charges were dismissed.
According to court records deputies and the Clearwater County Ambulance were summoned Oct. 15 to the South Dicks Creek and Teakean Butte area of Clearwater County, west of Dworshak Reservoir.
When deputies arrived on the scene, they found Tackely lying on the ground with a gunshot wound. Tackely was pale and unconscious but still alive when deputies attempted lifesaving measures. They were unable to revive her, however.
Brown also was at the scene. A black AR rifle was lying on the ground nearby and Brown allegedly told deputies he had been trying to shoot a cow elk when Tackely stepped in front of him. Brown was distraught and claimed he had not intended to shoot his girlfriend, the court records said.
In December Brown was charged with battery following an incident in Lewiston. According to the probable cause affidavit, officers responded to the 400 block of Linden Drive for the report of an explosion. A man, later identified as Brown, was walking around a trailer in the back of the residence. Officers found fumes coming from a camper trailer and a propane tank in the front seat of a sedan with fumes coming from the tank. Brown was still near the propane tank and ignored commands to leave the area. The officer was concerned for Brown’s safety and his behavior, which seemed as if he intended to attempt “a suicide by police shooting.”
The officer was able to get Brown away from the vehicle and placed into protective custody and took him to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center for a mental hold.
During the medical exam, Brown became agitated and paced around the room. He then picked up a chair and threw it at an officer and missed. Officers attempted to gain custody of Brown but he was resisting. Brown allegedly punched the officer during the altercation and one of the officers fell. The other officer used a stun gun on Brown after several warnings, according to the probable cause.
A sentencing date for the manslaughter charge has been scheduled for June 27.