A Lewiston man who was indicted by a grand jury pleaded not guilty to charges of involuntary manslaughter and intent to deliver fentanyl.

Eric S. Taylor, 52, was arraigned Wednesday before 2nd District Judge Mark Monson at the Nez Perce County Courthouse in Lewiston. Monson read the indictment out loud in the courtroom, saying Taylor is accused of involuntary manslaughter and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. He allegedly delivered fentanyl Oct. 4 to Samantha G. Russell, who later died of an overdose. The indictment was signed by a grand jury member as well as Chief Deputy Prosecutor April Smith. But Monson didn’t read the name of the grand jury member or a list of witnesses on the indictment because records from the grand jury are sealed.

