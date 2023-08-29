The family of John Mast, the murder victim in the trial of James R. Brashear, issued a statement following the jury verdict of voluntary manslaughter.
Brashear was charged with first-degree murder for Mast’s death, but the jury convicted him of voluntary manslaughter. The statement was issued Friday after the three-day trial was concluded.
“While we do not agree with the verdict, we are thankful that James Brashear is rightfully now a convicted felon for the heinous intentional killing of John Mast,” the statement read. “And we will look towards an appropriate sentence for his crime.”
The statement also thanked “God for watching over this lengthy process” and Nez Perce County Prosecutor Justin Coleman and Chief Deputy Prosecutor April Smith for their “faithful, diligent, and relentless work” as well as police and investigators.
The family was also grateful for the courtroom security. Several deputies from the Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office were present throughout the trial, including bailiffs. A metal detector was also in use during the trial and family members were escorted at the Nez Perce County Courthouse throughout the trial.
The family also thanked their supporters before and throughout the trial.
“We cannot adequately express our gratitude for you standing with us in pursuit of justice for John,” the statement reads. “John was a wonderful father and his children loved him beyond measure. We remain hopeful that we will see them soon and become part of their lives. John would have wanted that more than anything else.”
Brashear will be sentenced in November in the shooting death of John Mast Feb. 5, 2021, in the Rosauers parking lot during a custody exchange.