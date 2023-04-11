Snow collapses Lewis County fair building

The roof of the Lewis County Fair main livestock building collapsed Jan. 6 under the weight of heavy snowfall.

 Greg Johnson photo

Lewis County Commission Chairman Greg Johnson said he noticed a big pile of metal on the county fairgrounds when he arrived for the regular commission meeting Monday morning.

The materials have been delivered for the new $925,000 Lewis County Fair building, Johnson said. But assembly of the metal building has not yet started.