Sections
The Region
Classifieds
The Trib
ObituariesMarch 18, 2025

Maxine Mary Larson

story image illustation

Maxine Mary Mulalley Larson, passed away Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025. She was born on July 12, 1930, to Walter and Georgia Mulalley.

Maxine graduated from Moscow High School in 1948.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Known for her vibrant personality and passion for music, she played multiple instruments, sang and enjoyed performing with many friends. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her. Maxine’s family asks that she be remembered for the joy she brought to others in life not the sadness of her passing.

She was preceded in death by her three children, Terrilie Cox, Merrilie Larsen and Maynard Clark, siblings Shirley Zellerhoff, John Mulalley, Laverne Mulalley and husband Harold Larson. She is survived by brothers Gene (Claudia) Mulalley and Jimmy (Elsie) Mulalley, son-in-law Bill Cox, daughter-in-law Sharon Clark, grandchildren Kellie Brown, Andria (Jim) Lewis, Josh (Nikki) Cox, Piper (Nick) Herres, Madison and Joe Clark, nine great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews who all loved her very much.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, March 21, at Mountain View Funeral Home, 3521 Seventh St., Lewiston. Memorials should be given to the charity of your choice in Maxine’s memory.

Related
ObituariesMar. 18
Funeral/Service Directory
ObituariesMar. 18
Deaths
ObituariesMar. 18
James Earl Palmer
ObituariesMar. 16
Jack O’Shaughnessy
Related
Dennis Brown Driscoll
ObituariesMar. 16
Dennis Brown Driscoll
Gary Lou Hartig
ObituariesMar. 16
Gary Lou Hartig
Donald Robert Schaff
ObituariesMar. 16
Donald Robert Schaff
Ruth Audrey Lightfoot
ObituariesMar. 16
Ruth Audrey Lightfoot
Ethel (Settles) Mores
ObituariesMar. 16
Ethel (Settles) Mores
Gerald ‘Jerry’ Keith Mahurin, 81
ObituariesMar. 15
Gerald ‘Jerry’ Keith Mahurin, 81
Dr. Edmund E. Tylutki
ObituariesMar. 15
Dr. Edmund E. Tylutki
Billy Nielson
ObituariesMar. 14
Billy Nielson
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy