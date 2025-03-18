Maxine Mary Larson

Known for her vibrant personality and passion for music, she played multiple instruments, sang and enjoyed performing with many friends. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her. Maxine’s family asks that she be remembered for the joy she brought to others in life not the sadness of her passing.

She was preceded in death by her three children, Terrilie Cox, Merrilie Larsen and Maynard Clark, siblings Shirley Zellerhoff, John Mulalley, Laverne Mulalley and husband Harold Larson. She is survived by brothers Gene (Claudia) Mulalley and Jimmy (Elsie) Mulalley, son-in-law Bill Cox, daughter-in-law Sharon Clark, grandchildren Kellie Brown, Andria (Jim) Lewis, Josh (Nikki) Cox, Piper (Nick) Herres, Madison and Joe Clark, nine great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews who all loved her very much.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, March 21, at Mountain View Funeral Home, 3521 Seventh St., Lewiston. Memorials should be given to the charity of your choice in Maxine’s memory.