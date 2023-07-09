Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part two, with part one having appeared in Saturday’s Tribune.
MCCALL, Idaho — Developing Riverfront Park with new trails, picnic areas and other amenities is among the top priorities in a plan adopted last week by the McCall City Council.
The Parks, Recreation and Open Space Plan charts projects for the city to pursue over the next 10 years and suggests new taxes and fees could be used to fund the improvements.
Overall, the plan suggests up to $70 million in park improvements, of which more than $50 million could be spent at Riverfront Park if built according to concepts included in the plan.
Most of those costs are tied to an aquatics and recreation center that could be built on the 35-acre park’s upper bench near Mission Street.
The recreation center could include exercise equipment, sports gyms, a walking track, classrooms and meeting rooms, as well as an indoor aquatics center.
The plan preliminarily estimates the recreation center could cost up to $16 million, plus another $22 million to $27 million for an aquatic center, depending on the size of the facilities.
The aquatics and recreation center could also be built elsewhere, but Riverfront Park is the only undeveloped city land that could be a suitable location.
The plan recommends funding a feasibility study for the indoor recreation and aquatic center within five years to refine cost estimates, establish a project timeline and assess potential locations.
Other improvements at Riverfront Park could begin within five years on the park’s lower bench near the North Fork Payette River.
Designs for the lower bench still need to be developed, but improvements could include walking paths, winter trails, picnic areas, a river overlook, an amphitheater and public restrooms.
Meanwhile, the plan recommends developing plans for the park’s upper bench near Mission Street within five years. Possible improvements could include sports fields, pickleball courts and a dog park.
Developing the park’s lower bench could cost up to $4 million, while improvement projects on the upper bench could cost between $6.5 million and $8 million, according to the plan.
Work at Riverfront Park would likely be phased over several years, with no timeline for completion included in the plan. Improvements would focus on “natural experience, water quality and river access.”
More lake, river access
The plan also urges the city make other improvements that improve public access to the river and Payette Lake.
One suggestion is to spend an estimated $260,000 developing a nonmotorized use area on Payette Lake north of Mile High Marina near Brown Park.
Improvements could include swim lanes, a dog swim area, floating docks and an improved launch area for nonmotorized use.
The plan suggests building a public boardwalk along Payette Lake between Art Roberts Park and Legacy Park through partnerships with private businesses in the area.
A dirt parking area along Deinhard Lane could be upgraded to improve access to the North Fork Payette River. That work is estimated to cost up to $425,000.
The city could also improve river access by developing a whitewater park in the river south of Lardo Bridge on West Lake Street.
There are no estimated costs for that project, which would require partnering with Valley County, the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, and the Payette Reservoir Company, which manages outflows from the lake.
The plan’s recommendations are prioritized by several factors, including broad community benefits, improving public access to parks, funding, and maintaining existing parks, among other things.
Funding
New user fees, additional taxes, and capital expansion fees are among the ways the city could fund improvement projects recommended by the plan.
Capital expansion fees were the funding mechanism most supported by public comments and surveys incorporated into the plan.
The fees would be charged to new developments on a per unit basis to pay for park improvements and maintenance spurred by growth in the city.
The plan recommends commissioning a study to begin implementing the fees within five years.
The city could also ask voters to approve a recreation local-option tax or a recreation district to fund park improvements.
The parks plan was drafted by Logan Simpson, a Tempe, Ariz., planning firm to which the council awarded a $100,000 contract in 2022.
Public opinion was incorporated into the plan through several rounds of outreach over the last year, including surveys that received about 1,400 responses.
The Parks and Recreation Department previously operated under a master plan that was completed in 2005.
— Drew Dodson, The Star News (McCall), Thursday