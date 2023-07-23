McCall declares housing crisis; estimates city is 700 units short

Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part two, with part one having appeared in Saturday’s Tribune.
———
———
MCCALL, Idaho — A housing crisis was declared last week by the McCall City Council amid a lack of housing available to local residents.
The declaration aims to raise awareness of a housing shortage in the city that is estimated at more than 700 units, while also reinforcing resident housing as the city’s top policy priority.
“We’re in this place where we really need support, financial resources, partnerships, all of those things,” McCall Community and Economic Development Director Michelle Groenevelt said. “Hopefully, people who can be part of the solution hear about us.”
She cited the potential for the crisis to help with grant applications and forming partnerships.
The crisis declaration comes as the council is faced with finding more than $500,000 to fund the McCall Area Housing Authority and other housing programs in the city’s budget for 2024.
The 2024 budget is being finalized by city staff and council members over the next few weeks. The budget is tentatively slated for adoption following a public hearing at the council’s Aug. 24 meeting.
“I think everyone can agree that housing has been at a crisis level for nearly a decade now,” councilor Colby Nielsen said.
The housing authority was formed last fall, but will not be active until it secures $250,000 in start-up funds needed to hire staff and begin implementing housing programs.
That money was requested through a grant from the city’s tourism local-option tax, which levies a 3% lodging tax on short-term rentals and motels in the city.
However, the LOT Commission, which scores and ranks funding applications before making recommendations to the council, only recommended funding half, or $125,000, of the request.
Groenevelt said $125,000 would be the “bare minimum” needed to launch the housing authority, which will be tasked with implementing a housing plan adopted by the council last year.
Work to implement the plan falls on Groenevelt’s department, which she said is limiting the plan from achieving its full potential.
“It’s really hard to dedicate a ton of time to it with all of our other responsibilities,” she said.
The city also requested $300,000 from the tourism tax to fund a housing incentive program that has created 14 units only available for McCall residents since being launched in 2018.
The LOT commission recommended funding $100,000, or a third, of that grant request.
“$100,000 is basically not enough money to keep this program going,” Groenevelt said.
The program offers $10,000 in developer credits for each housing unit that is permanently deed-restricted for use only by people who live and work in McCall.
Groenevelt worried that not funding the program could cause the city to miss opportunities to develop local housing.
“I’m just sensitive to making sure that we have enough funding in that program so that when we do have a project, we have something to bring to it,” she said.
— Drew Dodson, The Star-News (McCall), Thursday
