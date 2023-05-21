Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part two, with part one having appeared in Saturday’s Tribune.
MCCALL — Alcoholic drinks are now permanently banned in McCall’s beachfront city parks during July 4 under a new law adopted last week by the McCall City Council.
The law bans alcohol consumption in city parks fronting Payette Lake from 8 p.m. July 3 to 8 a.m. July 5, including Legacy Park, Art Roberts Park, Davis Beach Park, Brown Park and Rotary Park.
The permanent ban creates a new default following seven years of bans decided by the council on a year-by-year basis, with ban lengths ranging from 36 hours to five days.
However, the council may still choose to extend or reduce the duration of the ban for future Fourth of July celebrations if deemed necessary, McCall Police Chief Dallas Palmer said.
Anyone caught drinking alcohol in beachfront city parks during the ban could receive a misdemeanor charge, a fine of up to $300 and up to six months in jail, under city law.
The McCall Police Department recommended lifting the alcohol ban last summer, but the council chose to continue the ban amid worries that lifting it could erase efforts by the city to revamp the culture of the holiday celebration.
The annual July 4 alcohol ban started in 2016 in response to complaints of rowdy young adults, nudity, profanity and drug and alcohol abuse during previous July 4 celebrations.
The ban has been credited by city officials for reducing those complaints and restoring a “family friendly” culture to the Independence Day celebration.
North Beach
A separate alcohol ban is being continued for the North Beach Unit of Ponderosa State Park by Valley County and the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation.
That ban will last from Monday, July 3, at 8 a.m. to Wednesday, July 5, at 8 a.m., said Craig Quintana, an IDPR spokesperson.
North Beach was the site of impromptu beach parties by hundreds of young adults between 2007 and 2015 that officials said resulted in large amounts of trash and excessive alcohol use.
The alcohol ban and a ban on boats at North Beach in 2016 and 2017 led to the beach being nearly deserted those years, but smaller crowds of mostly families have returned to the beach in recent years.
Get your weekly dose of business insights and updates by signing up for our new Biz Bits newsletter curated every Monday by Business Editor Elaine Williams. Sign up today to receive exclusive content straight to your inbox.