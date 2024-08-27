McCall man gets 30-year prison sentence for killing wife

Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part two, with part one having appeared in Saturday’s Tribune.

McCALL — A McCall man was sentenced to 30 years in prison last week for shooting and killing his wife amid a domestic violence incident in February 2023.

Mark Dooley, 56, will be eligible to seek parole after 22 years in prison, under the sentence handed down by Third Judicial District Judge Jason Scott last Friday at the Valley County Courthouse in Cascade.

“This is the kind of crime that calls for a serious punishment,” Scott said before reading the sentence to Dooley and about two dozen people observing the hearing.

Lynne Dooley, 42, was shot in the back and the chest amid Mark Dooley’s drunken rage at the couple’s home in McCall’s Rio Vista Neighborhood on the afternoon of Feb. 18, 2023.

Hale Hawthorne, Lynne Dooley’s only biological child, recalled the horror of being at the home and hearing the gunshots during a statement he read in open in court.

“Finding peace has been impossible,” said Hawthorne, 30, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa. “Mark shattered everything I once knew in the most horrific way possible.”

Hawthorne described how his mother shielded him from violence on the day of the shooting by locking herself in the room with Mark Dooley as he became more violent.

“She saved my life that day,” he said. “Had she not stood between me and that danger, and not kept that door locked, I do not believe I’d be here today.”

Boise attorney Michael Bartlett, who represented Dooley, cited his client’s longtime struggle with alcoholism in his argument for a 15-year prison sentence that would have allowed for parole after seven years served.

“Had Mark been sober, this wouldn’t have happened,” he said.