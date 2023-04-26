WASHINGTON, D.C. — In a move that could impact veterans across the Northwest, Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers on Tuesday called for the Department of Veterans Affairs to scrap a troubled computer system that has been linked to delayed care and patient harm since the VA started testing it in Spokane in 2020.

The nationwide rollout of the system, developed by Oracle Cerner under a $10 billion contract signed by the Trump administration in 2018, has been delayed multiple times because of problems that emerged soon after its launch at Spokane’s Mann-Grandstaff VA Medical Center and its affiliated clinics in Coeur d’Alene, Wenatchee, Sandpoint and Libby, Mont. Despite reports of those problems in The Spokesman-Review and by government watchdog agencies, the VA launched the system last year at additional clinics and hospitals in the Inland Northwest, southern Oregon and central Ohio.