Eastern Washington’s congresswoman said Republican representatives in Washington, D.C., legislation are taking steps to save, strengthen and make sure programs like Social Security and Medicare are available to America’s aging population.

Cathy McMorris Rodgers, representative for Washington’s 5th Congressional District, paid a visit to Clarkston to hear from the public on issues impacting the valley. She stopped by Monday at Clarkston High School as part of her “Conversations with Cathy” Town Hall Series. Rodgers pulled a crowd of around 150 people, who were eager to comment on the work being done by members of the U.S. Congress during the 2023 legislative session.