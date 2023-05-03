The attorneys representing a coalition of media organizations, including the Lewiston Tribune and the Moscow-Pullman Daily News, have filed a motion in Latah County 2nd District Court asking it to vacate a gag order in the Bryan Kohberger case.
Kohberger faces four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary in the November stabbing deaths of University of Idaho students Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin. Kohberger remains in Latah County Jail as he awaits his June 26 preliminary hearing.
Following Kohberger’s arrest, Latah County Magistrate Judge Megan Marshall signed a nondissemination order, or gag order, prohibiting law enforcement and attorneys involved in the case from speaking publicly about it. The intent of this action is to protect Kohberger’s right to a fair trial in what is a highly publicized case.
The media coalition petitioned the Idaho Supreme Court to seek a writ of mandamus, or a writ of prohibition, to vacate Marshall’s order. It argued the gag order violated the media’s First Amendment right to receive free speech.
Its petition was denied last week because, as the Idaho Supreme Court wrote in its opinion, the media should have first made its argument before the magistrate court before petitioning the Supreme Court.
In their motion that was released Tuesday, attorneys Wendy Olson and Cory Carone called the gag order “vague, overbroad, unduly restrictive, and not narrowly drawn.” It also noted that the media were not given an opportunity to submit an objection before the gag order was issued.
Additionally, the Goncalves family has filed a motion in Latah County 2nd District Court to appeal, amend, or clarify the gag order. A hearing for that motion has been scheduled for May 25.
