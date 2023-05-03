The attorneys representing a coalition of media organizations, including the Lewiston Tribune and the Moscow-Pullman Daily News, have filed a motion in Latah County 2nd District Court asking it to vacate a gag order in the Bryan Kohberger case.

Kohberger faces four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary in the November stabbing deaths of University of Idaho students Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin. Kohberger remains in Latah County Jail as he awaits his June 26 preliminary hearing.

