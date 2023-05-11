An attorney representing media outlets that are challenging the gag order in the Bryan Kohberger case says the order causes “irreparable harm” with each passing day.
A coalition of media organizations, including the Lewiston Tribune and the Moscow-Pullman Daily News, filed a motion in Latah County 2nd District Court to vacate the gag order that prohibits attorneys and law enforcement involved in the case from speaking publicly about it.
Kohberger faces four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary in the November stabbing deaths of University of Idaho students Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin. Kohberger remains in Latah County Jail as he awaits his June 26 preliminary hearing.
Last week, Latah County Magistrate Judge Megan Marshall set a scheduling conference for May 22 to decide when to hold a hearing regarding the media’s motion to vacate the gag order.
Attorney Wendy Olson filed a motion this week saying the court is moving too slowly. She said holding a scheduling conference that late adds at least three weeks of “additional irreparable harm” while the media waits for a hearing date.
She asked the court to either halt enforcement of the gag order or to quickly schedule a hearing at the next available date.
The Goncalves family also recently filed a motion in Latah County 2nd District Court to appeal, amend or clarify the gag order.
Marshall wanted to schedule a hearing for both motions at the same time for “judicial efficiency.”
The media coalition maintains that the gag order violates its First Amendment rights. According to the gag order that was signed by Marshall, it is necessary to protect Kohbeger’s right to a fair trial.
Earlier this year, the media coalition petitioned the Idaho Supreme Court to vacate the gag order, but this petition was dismissed in April. The Supreme Court said the coalition should have taken its argument to Latah County first before approaching the Supreme Court.
Olson pointed out that the Supreme Court believed the media could have a “plain, speedy and adequate remedy” by refiling their challenge with Latah County.
