An attorney representing media outlets that are challenging the gag order in the Bryan Kohberger case says the order causes “irreparable harm” with each passing day.

A coalition of media organizations, including the Lewiston Tribune and the Moscow-Pullman Daily News, filed a motion in Latah County 2nd District Court to vacate the gag order that prohibits attorneys and law enforcement involved in the case from speaking publicly about it.

