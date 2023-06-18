Nez Perce County Commission
Time: 1:30 p.m. Monday
Place: Main floor of the Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., Lewiston
Agenda:
Subdivision development agreement between Nez Perce County and Red Pheasant Holdings — action item.
Public hearing resolution on proposal to increase vehicle license administration fee from $5 to $7 and creation of a vehicle title administration fee of $11 effective Aug. 1 — action item.
Declaration of disaster emergency as a result of a 50-year flash flood event in the city of Lewiston — action item.
Sole source procurement for the Sunnyside Bench Road bituminous surface treatment project for the Nez Perce County Road and Bridge Department — action item.
Independent contractor contract between Nez Perce County and Summer Overburg for clinical services — action item.
Second reading of ordinance regarding zoning map — action item.
Other commission meetings:
Time and topic: 10 a.m. Wednesday meeting with Planning and Building
Place: Second floor of Brammer Building
Agenda:
Reil Road request for a waiver for the requirement that boundary line adjustments will not cause parcels separated by a road or right of way, 15719 Reil Road, Randall Olstad applicant.
Updates on floodplain ordinance and general enforcement.
Time: 9 a.m. Thursday
Place: Main floor of Brammer Building.
Agenda:
Biweekly courthouse update meeting.
Time: 9 a.m. Friday
Place: Main floor of Brammer Building
Agenda:
Public hearing on request of Joe and Jennifer Kaufman to change zoning of approximately 24 acres of property fronting Dippel Road from agricultural (20-acre minimum lot size) to rural residential (1-acre minimum lot size).
Public hearing on request of Joe and Jennifer Kaufman to change zoning on approximately 143 acres of property at Tammany Creek Road and Kaufman Lane from agricultural (20-acre minimum lot size) to agricultural residential (5-acre minimum lot size), 30374 Kaufman Lane.
Lewiston Orchards Irrigation District
Time: 6 p.m. Monday and Wednesday
Place: 1522 Powers Ave., Lewiston
Agenda:
District manager reports on irrigation and capital projects.
Fiscal year 2023-2024 budget resolution — action item.
Fiscal year 2023-2024 fuel bid — action item.
Fiscal year 2023-2024 bedding sand bid — action item.
Fiscal year 2023-2024 crushed rock bid — action item.
Executive session for potential litigation.
Note: Monday is a federal holiday.
Lewiston City Library board of trustees
Time: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday
Place: Lewiston City Library, 411 D St.
Agenda:
Library foundation report.
Director’s report on city of Lewiston social media policy, capital grant and Lewiston City Council budget hearings.
Updates on interlibrary loan policy review, code of conduct policy, unattended children and vulnerable adults policy.
Fall staff training date and closures – action item.
Asotin County Commission
Time: 9 a.m. Tuesday
Place: Courthouse Annex, 095 Second St., Asotin
Agenda:
Sheriff John Hilderbrand, permission to fill vacant deputy position, sex offender address verification grant.
Chris Kemp, COO, interagency reimbursement agreement between AOC and Asotin County, landfill compactor lease agreement.
Cynthia Tierney, community services director, Community Development Block Grant public services grant amendment.
Lori Hyde, family resource coordinator, civic plus annual renewal.
Will Rutherford, CRA, and Hunter Chambers, Reese Hewett, KLK, criminal justice facility guaranteed maximum price for new jail based on recent bids.
Criminal Justice Center contractor selection.
Executive sessions on personnel, contracts and personnel, plus an administrative work session.