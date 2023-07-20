The investment Lewiston residents have made in schools has captured the attention of leaders of a company expanding in the area and Idaho’s governor.
“You’ve done a great job here protecting the kids and making sure they’re getting educated and it’s a safe place for them to go to school,” said Matt Mellinger, director of Northwest Fourslide on Wednesday at the annual meeting of Valley Vision at Hells Canyon Grand Hotel in Lewiston.
“That says a lot about a community right now,” Mellinger said. “It’s something that we’re not coming from.”
Northwest Fourslide, a precision metal stamping and wireform company in Tualatin, Ore., breaks ground today on a 43,000-square-foot plant in North Lewiston.
Mellinger and Idaho Gov. Brad Little were two of the speakers at the event of the not-for-profit economic development group attended by more than 100 people. Both men talked about the importance of education and keeping young people in the region.
“My goal is that I want our kids to be able to choose to stay here and create a better life for themselves and their children in this valley,” Little said. “Valley Vision has done an incredible job of that.”
Lewiston, Little noted, struggled for a time to get a high school bond passed and then it did what every great community does.
“They galvanized together, came out, made a bold statement, built that incredible high school,” Little said.
The A. Neil DeAtley Career Technical Education Center at Lewiston High School and the Lewis-Clark State College Schweitzer Career & Technical Education Center have “ really mapped a future for this community that is going to be a legacy for generations,” Little said.
Those facilities can play an important role in the community’s future, Mellinger said.
“We want to use that center to keep the youth here, raise them up through apprenticeship programs and really engage them and keep them doing highly skilled jobs in this community for a long time to come,” he said.
Northwest Fourslide, a “metal origami” company, has been around since 1979, Mellinger said.
It does custom work for clients that include Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories, Mellinger said.
“If we had a penny for every part number that’s active with them right now,” he said. “You could probably buy a couple of gumballs in the lobby.”
Their parts also go into precision lab instrumentation, surgical devices and military weapons, Mellinger said.
“We like doing tough complex stuff,” he said.
His family has simple backgrounds and has pursued the American dream at Northwest Fourslide, Mellinger said.
His mom, Jan Mellinger, took a position at Northwest Fourslide in 1987 in the front office and worked her way up to be vice president of the company.
His dad, Kevin Mellinger, worked in a warehouse for more than 30 years. “They know what hard work is,” Matt Mellinger said. “They know what it’s like to be blue collar and to work and make something happen.”
A few years ago, the founder of the company died and left the business to his nephew, who wanted to get out of it, he said.
“My parents saw the value in the company and saw the culture and the people and what it could be,” Mellinger said. “They cashed out their entire retirement (and) bought the company on a loan and risked it all to jump in.”
Get Daily Headlines and every-Friday updates on Lewiston's High Reservoir repairs and the ongoing irrigation issues affecting parts of the city. Sign up today to receive exclusive content straight to your inbox.