At least one log jam is blocking the top end of the Middle Fork of the Salmon River and requiring river runners to start their trips at Indian Creek, according to a Facebook post by the Salmon Challis National Forest.
The agency said the river is blocked near Velvet Falls, downstream of the Boundary Creek Boat Launch, and indicated there may be additional log jams elsewhere.
Dustin Aherin, owner of Idaho River Adventures, said a lightning storm, which brought localized areas of heavy rainfall that caused multiple creeks to blow out, swept across the area Wednesday afternoon.
“This is the exact same location almost to the day where the same thing happened last year that caused Ramshorn Creek to blow out and block the river,” Aherin said.
Boundary Creek is reachable by road and is just outside of the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness Area. Indian Creek is in the wilderness. People planning to launch there must use a backcountry air service to reach the site.
Aherin said he doesn’t believe anyone is trapped by the jams but also said he doubts they can be cleared this summer.
“In the upper end, there’s not enough flow to flush those logs out,” he said. “They would just go down and get hung up again, and there are multiple jams. It’s not just one to deal with.”
Aherin believes climate change is contributing to an increase in severe wildfires in the Middle Fork drainage, and the fire scars they leave behind remain vulnerable to erosion and landslides for years.