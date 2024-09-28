Minimum wage is going up in Washington

The state minimum wage applies to workers age 16 and older. Washington law allows employers to pay 85% of the minimum wage to workers ages 14 and 15. Next year, the wage for younger workers will be $14.16 per hour.

Also, in 2025, drivers for rideshare companies like Lyft and Uber will see a slight income boost.

For trips within Seattle in 2025, drivers will earn 68 cents per passenger platform minute and $1.59 per passenger platform mile, or $5.95, whichever is greater. Today, the rates are 66 cents per passenger platform minute and $1.55 per passenger platform mile, or $5.81 per dispatched trip, whichever is greater.

For trips outside of Seattle in 2025, drivers will earn 39 cents per passenger platform minute and $1.34 per passenger platform mile, or $3.45, whichever is greater. Today, they earn 38 cents a passenger platform minute plus $1.31 per passenger platform mile, or a minimum of $3.37.

The state agency also uses consumer price index data to reset the minimum annual salary threshold for a non-compete clause or contract to be enforceable. Typically, a non-compete agreement prevents an employee or independent contractor from working for a competitor or starting a similar business while employed or after leaving their current job.

In Washington, non-compete agreements are valid only when the employee or independent contractor earns at least a set amount. For employees in 2025, the threshold will be $123,394.17, up from $120,599.99. For independent contractors, the 2025 threshold will be $308,485.43, a bump up from $301,399.98.