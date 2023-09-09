G.K. Chesterton (1874-1936), English author and philosopher, observed “... that a man should be doubtful about himself, but undoubtful about the truth.” The American theologian and Biblical commentator Albert Barnes (1798-1870) advances this thought further when he writes regarding the matter of preaching, “... when self is primary and the Gospel is secondary ... it may be the occasion to gain influence ... as an occasion of advancing ourselves in the world.”
Ministers who do so are often certain about themselves and their mission, but remain unclear or even embarrassed about God’s mission in this world. The brilliant American writer and apologist Jonathan Edwards (1703-1758) asks a question every pastor should explore “to the bottomless depths of secret corruption” in our hearts. What is our motive in preaching?
Is it “self,” or is it to promote the Gospel of Jesus Christ selflessly? I wonder — in looking over the history of nearly twenty centuries of Christianity, and particularly contemporaneously what is it we see so often? What we see is numerous evangelical and sacramentalist despots whose primary mission is not a concern for the souls of the perishing, but rather in establishing and building for themselves a life of ease and worldly respect. But to do so such a minister must not preach on sin or the sacrifice of Jesus Christ on a bloody cross. Instead, cleverness, humorous anecdotes, political action, clownish behavior, and opinions fill the pulpit.
The Apostle Paul in 2 Corinthians 11:12 - 25 addressed the same sinful attitudes in his day in the appeal to the Corinthians against the “super-apostles,” “For you bear it if someone makes slaves of you, or puts on airs, or strikes you in the face.” (verse 20). We, who serve as pastors, must ask ourselves the question, “are we preaching Jesus Christ, or preaching ourselves?”
Let us examine ourselves and be truthful in answering the aforementioned question. And if we discover we are preaching ourselves and remain recalcitrant, unwilling to exercise repentance and change our ways, then do the honorable thing and get out of the ministry! If you are not willing to do this for yourself and your relationship with Almighty God, then at least do it for your congregation.
And congregations also have a responsibility concerning the calling of a pastor to lead their assembly. The Apostle Paul’s warning to Timothy is even more significant today. “For the time is coming when people will not endure sound teaching, but having itching ears they will accumulate for themselves teachers who suit their own passions, and will turn away from listening to the truth and wander off into myths.” (2 Timothy 4:3, 4). And in the next verse the Apostle tells young Timothy to be “sober-minded.”
Remember, “our emotions have no IQ,” and to follow our feelings will likely lead to dark and sad places.
Christianson serves as pastor at Grace Reformed Church in Clarkston.