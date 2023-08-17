Generally sunny despite a few afternoon clouds. Near record high temperatures. High 107F. NNE winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph..
A few clouds from time to time. Low around 75F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: August 17, 2023 @ 1:45 am
Do people who raft and fish near Riggins need a bigger boat?
Idaho defensive coordinator Rob Aurich expects zero drop-off in production at linebacker.
This editorial was published in the Columbian of Vancouver, Wash.
Lelani McCormack
A vulnerable Clarkston woman was found dead in a field Wednesday near the 3100 block of W. Grandview Drive in the Clarkston Heights by Detective Jackie Nichols of the Asotin County Sheriff’s Office.
Lelani McCormack’s next of kin have been notified of her death. She was last seen at approximately 7 p.m. Monday and reported missing Tuesday.
According to an earlier news release from the Asotin County Sheriff’s Office, McCormack, 64, had dementia and was last seen on Sixth Avenue in the Clarkston Heights. She had a habit of wandering.
Nichols found McCormack’s body during a search of the area for the missing woman. An autopsy is being performed, and the cause of death is pending.
Sign up today to have headlines, breaking news or our weekly sports newsletter, the Rundown, delivered straight to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Deliver the Tribune
The region's best source for events, arts, culture ... everything.
Digital archives: 1877 to present
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Travel safe with road and snow reports
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.