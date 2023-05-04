LAPWAI -- Bessie Blackeagle.
Sam George Sr.
Jason E. Daniels.
Whitney Greene.
Joey Lynn Eneas.
Bear.
These are just some of the names on signs, outlined in the shape of men and women, that people carried at the Missing or Murdered Indigenous People Walk on Wednesday in Lapwai.
The walk began at Valley Foods and continued to Lapwai City Park. Children and elders participated as about 140 people created a sea of red and black marching to the park, wearing the colors of the MMIP movement. Some also had red paint over their mouths, representing a sense of silence on the issue.
But now people are speaking out and raising awareness.
“It’s really important in our community to bring awareness to this cause,” said Amanda Samuels Lopez, director of Uuyit Kimti, which means New Beginnings, that helps people in domestic violence situations.
The event wasn’t only to honor those who are missing or murdered, but also bring awareness to risk factors that contribute to the issue such as a disconnection to a person’s tribe and family, substance abuse, homelessness and domestic violence.
It’s the second time the event has taken place and Samuels Lopez has already seen more response to the issue, especially with domestic violence. She said people are seeking services as a preventative measure before something happens. If someone needs help but doesn’t qualify for tribal services, Samuels Lopez said they can still call the number, (208) 621-4778, and they will direct them to where they need to go.
“We are focused on prevention activities and raising awareness so this issue can be resolved in our community,” Samuels Lopez said.
The national conversation on the issue is also growing, But Samuels Lopez notes that while some of those conversations are focused on women, Lapwai has other tribal members that are missing or murdered. That’s why the walk was for Missing and Murdered Indigenous People, to include women, men, girls, relatives, LGBTQ+ and Two Spirits, a term for people who identify with feminine and masculine traits.
As part of those efforts to speak out on the issue, two individuals addressed the crowd at the park after an honor song, prayer and lunch, Stacia Morfin, owner of Traditions Gift Shop in Lewiston, and Renee Holt, professor at Northwest Indian College in Bellingham, Wash.
Morfin spoke about the history of the Nez Perce Tribe, or Nimiipuu, and the historical and systemic oppression that have contributed to the MMIP issue. Holt said the Nimiipuu community is family-oriented, with the mother at the center, but centuries of oppression have changed that dynamic.
“I get overwhelmed, and at times I don’t think we have much left of our ancestors,” Holt said. “But really, we have them inside of us.”
The flights of 1877 by Chief Joseph pursued by the U.S. Army, the Dawes Act allowing the government to break up tribal land, the “kill the Indian, save the man” philosophy of assimilation, often through Indian boarding schools — all are still felt today by the Nimiipuu and are often related to the MMIP movement.
“Those stories are just as fresh as yesterday’s news,” Morfin said.
Through colonization, that family structure can be lost and homes can become places of violence, Holt said. She challenged the people in attendance to create an environment where children don’t see domestic violence and substance abuse as normal behavior.
“Violence against women begins at home,” Holt said.
One of the ways to “interrupt and reclaim” the family structure, Holt said, is through stories passed down from grandparents to parents to children.
“We have stories that tell us how we take care of each other,” Holt said. “Storytelling is how we keep children interested in who we are.”
By breaking the cycle of violence in the next generation, Holt is hoping to see change.
“If we rewrite our stories, let our babies be the testament to the broken cycle,” she said, “we can show our kids there’s another way.”
Morfin said that helping young people establish a cultural identity and providing access to education, Native language and health care can help reduce risk factors that contribute to MMIP.
“What is their cultural identity? Do they know who they are and where they come from?” Morfin said. “We need to make sure everyone knows they are here for a reason.”
Holt said that justice needs to be served for those who are missing or murdered. She asked that non-Native people work with the tribe to get answers and help raise awareness on the issue. Also, law enforcement can provide closure to families by gathering evidence that would reunite some of the people with their families.
“It’s a community crisis for all of us,” Morfin said. “When one person hurts, we all hurt.”
Another way to combat the risk factors that contribute to MMIP is by speaking up. Morfin said that the culture of the tribe allows people to directly talk to people face-to-face to address issues, helping build self-confidence and bolstering a sense of community.
Morfin also spoke about her own experience with substance abuse and domestic violence that took her years to be able to talk about with others. She said that talking about those issues can help people know that others are experiencing the same thing.
“I have been in situations where I was close to not being here any more,” Morfin said.
